Thunderbolt Middle School Principal Mari Jo Mulligan will retire at the end of the school year in May.
She ends a 30-year career in education, including nine years at the helm of Lake Havasu City’s middle school.
Mulligan joins Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Diana Asseier in her pending retirement. Asseier said Mulligan’s departure will “truly be a loss to the district.”
“She has been an amazing principal,” Asseier said. “Principal Mulligan has been an advocate for our schools and middle schools across the state. Her powerful impact shows.”
Mulligan and Asseier recently attended a state school board meeting together to discuss the way middle schools are graded in Arizona. They contended that it’s difficult to show year-to-year growth or demonstrate proficiency with the current system. By voicing her concerns at the meeting, and at several others over the last few years, Asseier said Mulligan’s impact has echoed through the state.
Prior to taking on the principal role at Thunderbolt Middle School in 2011, Mulligan began teaching in Phoenix middle schools and led Nautilus Elementary School for nine years. In an interview with the News-Herald at the start of her first school year as Thunderbolt’s principal, Mulligan said she has always been interested in “understanding this age group.”
“I have a heart for this age. That has never gone away. Everything in my career has brought me to here,” she said during the interview. “My goal (is) that every student here at some point really understands that I have a passion for this age group. I just do. That’s just me. This is kind of a dream come true to be sitting right here.”
At the LHUSD school board’s meeting in May, Mulligan and any others who announce their retirement throughout the year will be honored and thanked for their service in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.