Thunderbolt Middle School is looking for a new principal.
On Wednesday, the Lake Havasu Unified School District posted a job opening for Thunderbolt’s head administrator on its hiring website. Andrea Helart, communications and community outreach coordinator, confirmed that Gordy Hall is leaving and that his last day is Friday Oct. 7, the first day of Fall Break.
District officials and Hall were unavailable as of press time to provide further details on Hall’s departure.
Hall was hired to fill the role of Thunderbolt’s principal in June 2021, taking over the position from Lindsey Bitterman who left for a position in the district office.
Originally from Lake Havasu City, Hall started his education career at Thunderbolt as a teacher and a coach before moving to Texas to work as an assistant principal.
According to the job posting, a qualified candidate for the principal position has an appropriate administrator’s certificate as required by the State of Arizona, administrative experience, leadership capacity, the ability to communicate in Spanish and is technologically literate.
