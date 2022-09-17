John "Gordy" Hall

John “Gordy” Hall is returning to Lake Havasu City to be the new principal of Thunderbolt Middle School.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

Thunderbolt Middle School is looking for a new principal.

On Wednesday, the Lake Havasu Unified School District posted a job opening for Thunderbolt’s head administrator on its hiring website. Andrea Helart, communications and community outreach coordinator, confirmed that Gordy Hall is leaving and that his last day is Friday Oct. 7, the first day of Fall Break.

