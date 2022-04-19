Tuesday night was a night for the teachers and staff that keep Lake Havasu City’s schools running.
The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board took some time at the start of the meeting to recognize the district teachers who were nominated by the community and their peers as teachers of the year.
While each of the eight schools named their own teacher of the year, it was Thunderbolt Middle School computer teacher Nissa Harris who was named the District’s Teacher of the Year.
Harris has been with the school district for 27 years and started her teaching career at the kindergarten level. In her time with LHUSD Harris has had the roles of student council advisor, a mentor teacher and vice president of the Lake Havasu City Education Association.
In her speech announcing Harris as the district teacher of the year, Superintendent Rebeca Stone talked about Harris’s dedication to her students.
“(Harris) has been known to challenge students to strive to be better than they thought they could be,” Stone said. “The interpersonal skills her students learn in the midst of all the other skills she is teaching is remarkable.”
Along with district teacher of the year, the recipients for rookie and staff of the year were also announced. Oro Grande Classical Academy P.E Teacher Gino Inzalaco was named rookie of the year and Beronica Garcia a paraprofessional at Smoketree Elementary was named as staff of the year.
Finally all the other teachers of the year for schools in the Lake Havasu district were recognized. First grade teacher Devin Mann was named as the Havasupai teacher of the year. P.E teacher Andre Branchik was named as the teacher of the year at Jamaica Elementary and kindergarten teacher Kelsey Gibbs was named the Nautilus teacher of the year.
At Oro Grande Rebkah Rangel a first grade teacher received teacher of the year. Kindergarten teacher Athena Cota was named as Smoketree teacher of the year and Theresa Nigg, a third grade teacher was name as the Starline Teacher of the Year.
Finally, Lake Havasu High School algebra teacher, Nicole Gray, was names as the high school teacher of the year.
