Local kids are getting a crash course on Lake Havasu.
A new program will teach Lake Havasu City students about a river that many have lived by their entire lives, but few really know.
Mike Peters, founder of the Kids on the Colorado River program, says something has changed with how kids interact with the river over the last 60 years.
“It was common, you just went out on a boat,” Peters said. “Everybody I knew around my grandparents had them.”
Next Thursday, April 7, more than 40 STEM students from Thunderbolt Middle School and the Chemehuevi Reservation are participating in the Kids on the Colorado River program’s first day of operation. Peters’s family has been in Lake Havasu City, one way or another, since 1968. In those days, Peters says he remembers everyone in town going out on the lake.
Last year, Peters says he mentioned a weekend trip on his boat and was shocked to find that his employees had never been out on the water. Curious, Peters asked his wife, who is an elementary school teacher, to survey her class. Had they ever been out on the lake?
Of the 25 students in her class, Peters says only two had.
“I don’t know if it is an opportunity … but it is a tragedy. We live on a beautiful lake,” Peters said.
This lack of locals going out on a lake that is in their own backyards inspired Peters to create the Kids on the Colorado River program with his friend Dan Delasantos,
“They (locals) do everything for everyone else to get out on that lake…and they don’t get to do it themselves,” Peters said.
Kids on the Colorado River aims to bring community organizations such as Sea Scouts, ASU Havasu’s science department and the Marine Association together to teach kids about the numerous activities available related to the river.
“There are 99 percent more things to do here than just Spring Break in March,” Peters said.
These activities include knot tying, lessons about the wildlife in the lake and boating itself.
“Our goal is to hopefully teach these kids that there are a lot of things they can get involved with,” Peters said. “And hopefully someday these kids we are taking out on the boat take over this program when they grow up.”
This pilot day on April 7 is a chance for the program to work out the bumps, Peters says, and the hope is that Kids on the Colorado River becomes a yearly occurrence in November for the seventh graders of Thunderbolt.
“We want these first kids to be ambassadors for us,” Peters said. “We want the parents and businesses in town to get excited about grabbing the community kids and doing something for them.”
For more information about the program and how to become involved email Michael Peters at mike@blueskydesignandbulid.com or Dan Delasantos at dandelasantos@comcast.net.
