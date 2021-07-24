More rain could be headed to Lake Havasu City today and tomorrow, bringing the possibility of flash floods.
According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch is in effect for Mohave County and the Colorado River Valley until midnight tonight.
Thunderstorms will be possible throughout the northwest of Arizona and the entire Colorado River valley region tonight and Monday.
After that, it’s back to high temps on Tuesday for Havasu.
