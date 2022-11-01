This week, the lottery became so popular that even Shirley Jackson readers would want to participate.
As of Tuesday, the Powerball jackpot stood at $1.2 billion - the second time the prize has reached that sum within the past three months. And according to local convenience stores, that prize has prompted an increased demand for tickets this week.
“It was a zoo in here yesterday,” said Sundance gas station employee Mary Powell on Tuesday. “Everyone wants a Powerball ticket. We’ve sold quite a few $20 or $30 tickets. Everyone wants to get that billion dollars, and they’re buying tickets. The other day, someone bought a $200 ticket.”
Powell and her daughter have also gotten in on the action, she says, having purchased a lottery ticket of their own on Monday.
At the Pit Stop Convenience Store on McCulloch Boulevard and Lake Havasu Avenue, employee Rebecca Metcalf says that the bigger the jackpot becomes, the more people want to play the lottery.
“Yesterday, I sold about $53 in tickets alone,” Metcalf said. “Usually we might have five or six people come in for lottery tickets per day - and usually not to buy, but to cash them in. But when it gets big like this, a lot more money play than normal. About three months ago, the Powerball got this big, and the Mega Millions got up to more than $1 billion too.”
The last Powerball drawing was held Halloween night, with a grand prize of $1 billion. When no winners were found, that jackpot increased to $1.2 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.
According to the lottery’s website, the highest-ever Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion, which was shared in 2016 by three winners from California, Florida and Tennessee.
Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7:59 p.m. (current) Arizona time, 10:59 p.m., Eastern time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.