Having a hard time finding a place to rent in Lake Havasu City? Join the club.
Some property managers and business owners say they can’t remember a tighter rental market in Lake Havasu City’s history.
“I’ll tell someone I know about an availability and within 10 minutes someone is calling me to do an interview or asking to see the property,” said Melinda Boardstock, a real estate agent at Brooks Clark & Associates.
Boardstock says that in her 24 years of working for Brooks Clark, this is the most popular that Havasu has ever been.
“I think because we are a clean city and more of a conservative town, people are looking to get out of places with higher taxes and a higher cost of living,” she said.
Sure enough, a monthly report by the online rental market Zumper shows the average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Lake Havasu City has nearly doubled since 2014.
The site says that over the past month, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Havasu has remained flat at $1,000, and the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment increased by 6% to $1,300.
As of Saturday the site listed 196 available rental properties, with three-bedroom units being the most common.
The tight market offers unique challenges for employers trying to hire workers from outside the area.
Havasu Regional Medical Center has had prospective travel nurses turn down the hospital’s 13-week contracts because of a lack of short-term rentals, said hospital human resources manager Mandi Day.
“We have a run into a few cases even where core employees turn down contacts because the housing market is so high here,” Day said.
Lake Havasu Unified School District has also had difficulty hiring, says personnel director Jaime Festa-Daigle.
“Housing has been a really big issue for the school district and more so in the last few years,” Festa-Daigle said. “It is important to the district too that our teachers not just be able to afford renting but that they are also on the path to home ownership.”
Festa-Daigle says the district works with local real estate agents to help their new hires secure some sort of housing.
With demand far exceeding supply, property managers in town are swamped daily by calls from prospective renters looking for any availability
Stacey Moore, a property manager at Lake Havasu City Properties, says she receives anywhere from 15 to 20 calls a day from hopeful would-be renters. Of the nearly 600 rentals that her company manages, Moore says that there are four available.
“I think what’s happened a lot with our rentals is that quite a few people are selling because the market is so high right now and there are no homes for sale,” Moore said. “So they are jumping on that opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.