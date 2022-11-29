KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider either accepting or declining all future grants that are offered to the county.
Brought forward by Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3, the agenda outlines how the board has been turning down more and more grants. Over the past several months, grants for the Mohave County Health Department and the Mohave County Community Services Department have taken the brunt of the refusals.
“This Board should decide going forward that, if these grants don’t fit the direction that the county wants to go in, maybe we should turn them all down,” the agenda wrote.
The county also has staff who look for and apply for grants that could benefit constituents and departments.
“If we are just going to turn down these grants, why are we wasting staff time in researching them,” it was written in the agenda.
The supervisors will meet on Monday, Dec. 6 in Kingman to discuss the item further and take possible action.
