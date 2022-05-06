The Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center is returning for its Free Family Swim Day this afternoon.
The event is scheduled to take place 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The first 400 swimmers to arrive at the city’s Aquatic Center’s swimming pool will be admitted at no cost. Free pizza will be offered, as well as games and prizes.
The event has been sponsored by the Lake Havasu City Elks Lodge for more than 20 years, as part of the organization’s annual “Youth Week.” According to Debbie Herd, director of the organization’s youth activities, the organization has spent about $560 to rent the Aquatic Center’s swimming pool throughout the afternoon, and an additional $500 on prizes, free pizza and ice cream for families who attend.
“It’s important to us,” Herd said. “It lets the Elks give back to the community, and we do it to provide something fun for kids to do.”
Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Aquatic Supervisor Swan Cooke welcomed the opportunity to welcome children and families to swim in a safe place this weekend. “We want people to please swim where lifeguards are around,” Cooke said. “One of the reasons we like this event is that it’s something to encourage visitors to swim where it’s safe.”
