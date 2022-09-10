Observe moments of silence:
8:46 a.m. EDT – American Airlines Flight #11 collides into World Trade Center
9:03 a.m. – United Airlines Flight #175 collides into World Trade Center South Tower
9:37 a.m. – American Airlines Flight #77 crashes into the Pentagon
9:59 a.m. – World Trade Center South Tower Collapses
10:03 a.m. – United Airlines Flight #93 crashes in Shanksville, PA
10:28 a.m. – World Trade Center North Tower Collapses
