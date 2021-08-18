This September marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States of America.
Today’s News-Herald is looking for Lake Havasu City residents who wants to share their stories regarding Sept. 11 as the anniversary approaches.
Submissions may be included in an upcoming special section commemorating the tragic events and the aftermath.
Also, please let us know if you have a personal connection to the attacks and would like to talk to a news reporter for a story.
You can email your memories to editor@havasunews.com with the subject line “Sept. 11.”
— Today’s News-Herald
