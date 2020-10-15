Today’s News-Herald won a number of awards at the Arizona Newspaper Association’s annual awards announced Thursday. They included two first-place awards in the categories of editorial page excellence and special section or magazine, as well as third place in the general excellence category.
A total of 32 newspapers submitted 745 entries. They were judged by the New Mexico Press Association and The Associated Press West Regional bureau.
The News-Herald also earned second place for page design excellence, and third place awards for reporting, copy editing and photography. The newspaper was also awarded third place for its website at HavasuNews.com.
In advertising categories, Today’s News-Herald received first place for the best black and white ad and second place in advertising general excellence. Other awards included second place for most effective use of paid small space, third place for the best color ad, third place for the best special section and third place best pro-bono public service ad.
