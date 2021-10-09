Today’s News-Herald won 17 awards in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual awards competition. The awards included first place honors in the general excellence categories in both the advertising and news divisions of the competition.
The News-Herald also won first place awards in newswriting/reporting and copy editing categories, second place for page design, photography and community service, and third place for editorial page excellence, best magazine/special section and best website.
In the advertising division, the News-Herald received first place awards for best black and white ads, best color ads and best classified ad section. Additionally, the newspaper was honored with second place for most effective use of small space, best static online ad, and third place for special sections and best newspaper promotion.
A total of 36 newspapers submitted 884 entries. They were judged by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and The Associated Press’ West regional bureau.
The AP’s Member of the Year award went to the Arizona Daily Star. It was presented by Peter Prengaman, the AP’s news director for the Western United States.
The awards were announced at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino in Chandler on Saturday evening.
