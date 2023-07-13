Quartzsite fire fighters were called to a fire Monday in an RV park that left a toddler dead.
Quartzsite FD spokesperson Spencer Hess said the department was dispatched to the scene at 2:30 p.m. The fire was at the Cactus Patch RV Park, which is located at 150 Cowell Street. It’s across Cowell Street from the read of Roadrunner Market.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, the found a fifth-wheel trailer fully involved by flames. They had the fire under control by 3 p.m.
According to the Desert Messenger, the victim was a girl less than two years old. There were others living in the fifth-wheel, including several children and a woman who is pregnant. They are being assisted by the Quartzsite Food Bank, the Salvation Army, and the American Red Cross.
Hess said no other structures were damaged in the blaze.
