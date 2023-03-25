One of Lake Havasu City’s biggest annual culinary events is set to return next month, with eight local restaurant chefs competing in a series of challenges to be recognized as the city’s best.
But being the best is one thing - Being the one who decides who’s the best is another. And for this year’s event, the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association has enlisted the help of three gourmands, culinary experts and chefs from throughout the Southwest.
Top Chef will begin April 6, and all visitors will be eligible to vote in the “People’s Choice” award for best appetizers and presentation as local chefs offer their selections to the hungry masses. According to hospitality officials, it’s a food, wine and cooking event not to be missed.
But at Top Chef this year, competitors will be judged by a panel of three possibly more discerning palettes.
Chef, author and culinary expert Eliza Gavin has spent decades honing her craft, with a resume that has taken her from New Orleans to Napa Valley. She was trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, and has owned her own restaurant in Telluride, Colorado, for more than 20 years.
A decade ago, Gavin competed in Season 10 of the BRAVO television network’s “Top Chef,” working under intense pressure against some of the nation’s most talented chefs. She is now slated to be among the three judges who may hold Havasu’s own chefs to a similar standard.
According to Gavin’s website, her own Top Chef experience was a matter of creativity, originality, presentation and taste. And although Gavin was unsuccessful in winning that competition, she said the experience renewed her passion for cooking, and for the staff at her own restaurant.
Most chefs ply their trade at restaurants throughout the country. But for some, feeding others is more than a business.
Ohio native Gabe Gardner has worked in the food industry since he was 13 years old, washing dishes at his family’s restaurant. According to statements by Gardner, it was his childhood ambition to become a chef, which he ultimately achieved before joining nonprofit organization, Local First Arizona.
Now, Gardner serves as Director of Food Programs for the organization, and oversees Local First Arizona’s food initiatives throughout the state.
Local First Arizona was founded in 2003, with the goal of connecting people, locally owned businesses and communities to promote the state’s economy. The organization educates consumers about buying locally, and trains small businesses to be resilient while building prosperity for Arizona communities.
According to Gardner, the best thing about Arizona is the diversity of its landscape, and the range of experiences while traveling from north to south, and east to west.
And in western Arizona, Gardner’s travels will bring him to Lake Havasu City for this year’s Havasu Top Chef competition.
The city of San Diego receives millions of visitors from throughout the United States. And to feed a host of visitors who may have come from anywhere, it helps to have a chef who’s been everywhere.
Executive Chef Jon Palsson will bring more than 30 years of culinary experience to the judge’s panel at this year’s Havasu Top Chef event. Palsson has donned his toque and apron at fine dining establishments in San Francisco, San Diego, La Jolla, Borrego Springs, Chicago, Atlantic City, Albuquerque and Seattle. He has also served as culinary instructor at the North County Culinary Academy in San Marcos, California.
Today, Palsson serves as executive chef at the Town & Country Resort in San Diego, and oversees all restaurants at the hotel’s 290,000 square-foot convention center. His is also a member of the Chaine des Rottisseurs International Association of Gastronomy, headquartered in Paris, which trains and offers education to culinary professionals across the globe.
Next month, Palsson will apply his palette and expertise in judging Havasu’s Top Chef competition, as he travels to Western Arizona from his home of Escondido, California.
