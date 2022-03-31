The knives were out last night at the Lake Havasu Golf club.
On Thursday night, the 10th Havasu Top Chef competition took place at the golf club with eight restaurants sending their chefs to compete for top honors. Hundreds of Lake Havasu City residents gathered to watch as the city’s top cooks competed against one another to prove just who is on top.
For the first round, the eight local restaurants were split into two groups and challenged to create a dish using four secret ingredients; ramen noodles, dehydrated black trumpet and cremini mushrooms, sea beans and shrimp.
The first group of chefs included Montana Steak House chefs Angelina and Chris Frelich, Angelina’s Italian Kitchen chefs James Berky and Alex Sanchez, Niko’s Grill and Pub chefs Amy Redick and Jonathan Hosler and College Street Brewhouse chefs Gary Chacon and Tiffiny Taylor.
The second group to go consisted of Sweet Breeze Crepes, Coffee, Catering and More Chefs Rhonda Anderson and Janet Rodgers, The Chair Chefs Bill Fitzgerald and Jole Contreras, Havasu Regional Medical Center chefs Trula Hepner and Hayley Hill and finally Boathouse Grill Chefs David Hankins and Christopher Ramirez.
The chefs only had 20 minutes to complete the first dish. While that seems quick, especially with secret ingredients you just learned about, Sanchez with Angelina’s Italian Kitchen says that instinct just takes over.
“When you see the ingredients your hands, eyes and nose just take over,” Sanchez, a chef of 20 years, said. “It’s a rush being up there.”
After the first round of competition the three judges Joe Mizzoni, Jill Smith and Kevin Barko judged the chef’s creations, looking at things like presentation, taste and incorporation of the secret ingredients.
After going back for second the judges determined that Boathouse Grill, Niko’s Grill and Pub, the Chair and Havasu Regional Medical Center were worthy to advance to the final round where they had 30 minutes to create a dish with four brand new secret ingredients.
The ingredients were sweet potatoes, chipotle, cream cheese and hanging tender aka butchers cut.
After the final bit, the judges declared that Havasu Regional Medical Center chefs Trula Hepner and Hayley Hill were the winners.
Regan Ross-Robertson, the president of the organization behind Top Chef, says that while the event this year didn’t reach the same attendance of previous years it was still a strong success.
“A lot of people make comments that the chefs in Havasu are just line cooks, so we got the chance to prove that statement wrong,” Ross-Robertson said.
All of the excess and leftover food from Top Chef was donated to local food banks and charities according to Ross-Robertson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.