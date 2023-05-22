The Lake Havasu City Council will meet in executive session Tuesday to conduct the annual evaluation of the three top-ranking members of city staff – the City Manager, City Attorney and City Magistrate.

Those three positions are technically the only ones employed directly by the City Council. City Attorney Kelly Garry is in charge of the city’s legal department, City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli is in charge of the municipal court, and Jess Knudson is in charge of managing the rest of the organization. The council meets to review each of its employees in executive session every year in conjunction with budget discussions.

