The Lake Havasu City Council will meet in executive session Tuesday to conduct the annual evaluation of the three top-ranking members of city staff – the City Manager, City Attorney and City Magistrate.
Those three positions are technically the only ones employed directly by the City Council. City Attorney Kelly Garry is in charge of the city’s legal department, City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli is in charge of the municipal court, and Jess Knudson is in charge of managing the rest of the organization. The council meets to review each of its employees in executive session every year in conjunction with budget discussions.
During the executive session the council will be able to discuss employment, assignment, appointment, promotion, demotion, dismissal, salaries, discipline or resignation.
Although the council can discuss those personnel matters in executive session, any action that comes from those discussions must be made during an open public hearing. That will occur during the council’s regular meeting, scheduled to begin after the executive session.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the council will likely vote to “direct staff to proceed as discussed in executive session” during the meeting this Tuesday. What that direction means will then become clear at the council’s next scheduled meeting on June 13.
“Once we have the conversations tomorrow, we will know more about the direction,” Sheehy said. “Staff will draft whatever it is that comes of that conversation. Then that would come forth during our first meeting in June.”
