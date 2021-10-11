One of the Western Arizona Humane Society’s biggest charity fundraisers returned Saturday, after a year of hardship for Lake Havasu City nonprofit organizations.
To say the Havasu community welcomed its return would be an understatement. According to Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore, 325 of the organization’s donors and supporters appeared at this past weekend’s “Top Hats & Tails” charity dinner event, which took place at the London Bridge Convention Center.
Gillmore says donors reserved tables for the event at a cost of about $1,000 apiece, and 30 of those tables were reserved within a week of the event being announced earlier this year. Some of those tables, Gillmore said, were sold twice - some donors purchased table reservations, then donated those reservations back to the Humane Society, to be sold again to additional donors.
“We’ve raised a lot of money from seats and tables alone,” Gillmore said. “Everyone wanted to come to this event … a lot of them have been looking forward to it since 2019.”
The event followed the Humane Society’s annual “Duck Derby” event earlier this month at the London Bridge, which raised about $18,500 for the organization. And even though Havasu residents haven’t seen an end to the coronavirus pandemic, Gillmore says the Humane Society’s supporters are returning in force to aid the city’s shelter animals.
“The world has got to go on,” Gillmore said.
Former Humane Society volunteer Bonnie Maury, now retired, enjoyed fine dining at the event on Saturday, alongside hundreds of other guests.
“We need to keep the shelter going,” Maury said. “There are so many homeless animals out there. The Humane Society is a good organization, and they need lots of help. What’s life without our pets?”
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster attended the event with his daughter, Kate Schuster. This weekend’s “Top Hats & Tails” charity dinner was Schuster’s fourth.
“It’s a wonderful event, and I’m excited that they’re able to do it again,” Schuster said. “It’s great to see such a tremendous turn out. Every year I come here and put in for a door prize … I never win, but that doesn’t keep me from coming.”
Schuster says it’s an event that he looks forward to each year.
“It’s great to hang out with the locals in Havasu,” Schuster said. “It’s a fantastic event.”
According to past statements by Gillmore, the Humane Society relies almost entirely on the generosity of its donors. With many events canceled last year due to the pandemic, many of the community’s nonprofit organizations have struggled to offer services or to maintain their facilities in Havasu. At times that has required sacrifice - but the return of charity events this year may spark an eventual recovery from last year’s losses.
Terri and Bob Mason, of Havasu-based Colorado River Communications, were happy to see the return of “Top Hats & Tails” this weekend.
“We come every year,” Terri Mason said. “We’re big supporters … Patty is a good friend of ours, and the Humane Society is like a second family to us. I can’t say enough for what they do for the animals of this town.”
