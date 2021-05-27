The Lake Havasu City Council gave a vote of confidence to the top three city employees and awarded raises to City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli for the first time in three years.
Multiple councilmembers admitted that the raises, which ranged from 8 to 29%, seem high at first glance but noted that they are the final step in implementing the Positional Analysis Study and are in line with recent similar raises for other employees throughout the organization. The two-year salary study identified the market value for every city employee in Havasu, determined by comparing the pay of people doing the same work in comparable cities in Arizona that provide similar services as Havasu.
The results of the study were implemented in every department in October 2020, while the City Council approved raises for the mayor and councilmembers in October that will go into effect in December 2022. So the city’s top three employees — the only ones employed directly by the council — were the last to see their pay addressed when their contracts came up for renewal. The new contracts will begin on June 26 and run through June 30, 2023.
“With the city having 400 plus employees I’m very proud of what we were finally able to accomplish and get everybody to that level,” said Councilmember Jim Dolan. “I think that was also our intent with these contracts as well — to get all three of these staff members to the level that we feel they should be at. It is hard to compare apples to oranges, especially when looking at different cities, but I can say I feel comfortable and I can sleep at night knowing we did what we did based on the data we had, and to keep the people in the positions that we need to keep them in.”
Councilmember David Lane said another reason that the raises seem large this year is these three have not received any raise or cost of living increase in the last three years, while other city employees have been getting annual raises.
“All three of them have told us at the time for the last three years, ‘No pay raise for me. Not until my people are taken care of by this positional analysis,’” Lane said.
Campbell noted that the percentages were more or less in line with the raises other employees throughout the organization received last October. She also said that raises of this size were a one-time thing.
“We are not going to be upping salaries 28% every year moving forward,” she said.
Councilmember Cameron Moses said he looked at the new contracts as a business decision.
“Our job is to hire or fire these three employees and to put together our leadership team to direct the city,” Moses said. “I have full faith in these three moving forward, and getting them to an equitable place as far as compensation has been important to the city for all of our employees moving forward. So I felt comfortable going where we did.”
Looking at the numbers
Knudson’s new salary of $195,000 is a 29% raise - $44,000 – over his current salary and represents the largest raise of the three employees. Garry’s new contract will be nearly a 12% raise up to $184,000 per year. The council approved a raise of about 8.6% for Kalauli which brings his annual salary up to $170,000.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the difference in the percentages for each employee are similar to how the wage changes played out across the organization. He said raises for Garry and Kalauli were a lower percentage because they were both already at, or close to, the market rate for their positions in 2018 when all three employees last received a raise.
“Now that the analysis has been done citywide for all positions it was identified that the city manager position was under market by 35 percent,” Sheehy said.
After the raise, Knudson’s salary is still below the average of comparable cities. His current salary of $151,110 is lower than all nine comparable cities that responded to the Human Resources Department’s inquiries by nearly $30,000. After the raise Knudson would still make less than city managers in seven of those nine cities.
Garry’s new contract puts her slightly above the average of the seven cities who responded, and it would put her fourth on the list behind City Attorneys in Goodyear, Flagstaff and Avondale. Her current salary puts here near the bottom of the list, ahead of only her counterparts in Prescott and Marana.
Kalauli’s new salary is about $13,000 above the average of the eight comparable cities that responded and would also put him fourth on the list, just ahead of the City Magistrate in Flagstaff. At his current salary he is the third lowest paid magistrate ahead of only Yuma and Casa Grande.
Knudson’s new contract
Garry and Kalauli’s new contracts were both approved unanimously by the council, while Knudson’s contract passed 6-1 with Councilmember Michele Lin casting the dissenting vote. The council gave Knudson a favorable review back in March with the same 6-1 vote.
Conversations held in executive session are subject to legal confidentiality requirements, but Sheehy said the favorable review reflects the council’s faith in the city manager.
“He has been integrating into our community over the last three years of service and has been demonstrating the skills necessary to be a successful city manager,” Sheehy said. “He is fulfilling the goals and directives of the council and we look forward to working with him into the future.”
Knudson had not previously been a city manager before he was hired for the position in Havasu in December 2017. Since then Knudson has earned an ICMA Credentialed Manager – one of just 13 active city managers in Arizona with the credential – and Sheehy said Knudson has had a positive effect on the organization.
“He really approached the city and the staff from a team perspective and has worked really diligently on that – to bring all of the departments together under the vision of Lake Havasu City instead of separate divisions or departments,” Sheehy said. “So that has been a good thing for collaboration among departments so we can deliver the services to our citizens in a more efficient manner. He has also been instrumental in securing the steps for the new courthouse that will be necessary. He has also been involved in a variety of contract negotiations that put accountability measures in and protect the taxpayers.”
Those contracts include renegotiating the city’s agreements with the Partnership for Economic Development, Go Lake Havasu, Republic Services, and the Western Arizona Humane Society.
Knudson pointed to helping the city prepare for the expiration of the Irrigation and Drainage District which currently provides about $5.7 million for the water services that the city provides, pushing to pay employees their fair market value, and pushing to get a second water supply available for the city as some of his notable accomplishments.
“I’m proud of my successes and the successes of the city team over the last three years,” Knudson said. “We have accomplished a great deal to better the community and quality of life in Lake Havasu City.”
But Knudson’s time as city manager hasn’t been completely without controversy.
In August the City Council held several executive session meetings to discuss a release of some potentially embarrassing photos and videos of the city manager. Most of the photos and videos showed Knudson drinking alcohol while not on duty and one photo, taken by Knudson, shows a female sitting in the mayor’s desk at City Hall after hours. An anonymous letter was also sent out with the photos that derided Knudson’s leadership of city staff and called for him to be fired.
Ultimately the council decided to put together a six-month professional development plan for Knudson. Sheehy confirmed that Knudson completed the six-month program and said that the council considers the matter settled.
“(The development plan) addressed some of the concerns that the council had, and Jess successfully completed that plan as outlined by the council,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy and Knudson said they could not give any more details about the development plan due to confidentiality requirements surrounding executive session. But Knudson did say he learned from the program.
“It is about continuing to do what is best for Lake Havasu City and taking everything into account based on my actions and doing everything it takes to lead the organization to further the quality of life for Lake Havasu City,” Knudson said.
Lin voted against giving Knudson a favorable review, and on Tuesday voted against the new contract for Knudson.
“It wasn’t the fact that Jess wasn’t performing the way that I expect him to as a city manager, it is really the process of what we went through in his evaluation and some of the things that were discussed in executive sessions that just left me really uncomfortable with giving him that type of increase in a raise,” Lin said.
Lin said she couldn’t provide any more details due to executive session confidentiality, but she did say that she would have supported renewing Knudson’s contract without the salary increase.
Former Councilmember Donna McCoy also weighed in on Knudson’s new contract during the call to the public on Tuesday. McCoy was on the council when Knudson was hired, and during the executive sessions held in August and September regarding the photos and videos. Her term ended in November 2020. She said Knudson’s salary when he was hired was meant to be low, due to his lack of experience as a city manager and that council expected a learning curve.
“His performance in the last few years has been questionable at best,” McCoy said. “Now, I would like to add that I personally like Mr. Knudson and I have enjoyed many private conversations with him. But as a manager his skills are lacking. There are many things I cannot bring up because of my experience in executive sessions. The things told to me are hearsay – I have no proof – but I personally believe the things told to me in confidence to be absolutely true.”
McCoy said she wasn’t against any raise for Knudson, but urged the council to return to executive session to negotiate a lower raise for the city manager.
