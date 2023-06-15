The new contracts for Lake Havasu City’s top three ranking employees were approved by the City Council this week.
The council approved contracts for City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli during separate public hearings on Tuesday. Those are the only three employees who are employed directly by the City Council. Knudson and Garry’s new contracts were both approved with 4-2 votes, while Kalauli’s contract was approved by a 5-1 vote.
Councilmember Michele Lin voted against all three contracts during Tuesday’s meeting. Councilmember Nancy Campbell voted against the contracts for Knudson and Garry.
All three of the contracts provide an 11.5% salary increase over their prior contracts. For Knudson that works out to a $22,425 raise up to a $217,425 salary, Garry received a $21,160 raise up to $205,160, and Kalauli got a $19,550 raise up to $189,550.
Human Resources Director Bobbie Kimelton told the council that the contracts are based on market analysis done by her department that compares the position to pay for the same position in 10 comparable Arizona cities. She said the comparable cities are set in city code and used for the market analysis for all city employees – including these three. The comparable cities used for the analysis are Avondale, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Flagstaff, Goodyear, Marana, Maricopa, Oro Valley, Prescott and Yuma.
The other change made to all three contracts this year was to make the City Manager, City Attorney and City Magistrate eligible for Havasu’s annual raises for qualifying employees that it refers to as “step increases.” Havasu’s pay scale includes 12 steps, and provides a 3.5% raise to the employee each year until they reach the top step.
All three contracts state that the employee will only be eligible for a step increase if their salary is found to be “below market” in the salary survey performed by city staff that year, and only if other city employees who are eligible receive a step increase too.
Historically, all three positions in Havasu have worked off of two year contracts. But only Kalauli’s contract will continue as a two-year contract – set to expire on June 30, 2025. Knudson and Garry’s contracts do not have an end date, remaining in effect until termination. Kimelton said Kalauli’s contract length was not adjusted along with the others because the two year contracts are prescribed by the courts.
Although the length of the contract has changed, all three positions will continue to be evaluated every year, and the process for terminating employment remains the same. Each of the contracts states the employee can be fired with or without cause, at any time, by a majority vote of the City Council. If fired without cause, they will receive six months of salary and benefits following the termination. If they are fired with cause there is no severance pay or benefits.
The rest of the contract is unchanged from previous years for all three employees.
Outside of salary, other compensation in the contracts includes paying mileage for trips longer than 10 miles at the IRS rate, paid time off and other leave in line with other non-public safety employees, health insurance, travel costs for professional development or other job related travel requirements, and the city pays its share of the Arizona State Retirement System – which will be at a 12.79% rate next year – as it does for all non-public safety employees. That rate is controlled by the ASRS Board. The City Manager and City Attorney contracts also both stipulate that the city will cover the employee’s 12.79% match rate for ASRS as well. That language is not in the City Magistrate contract.
All three employees had previously been given a “favorable” review by a 5-1-1 vote of the council last month. Lin voted against the favorable reviews, and Campbell abstained from the vote.
During the meeting, Kimelton explained that the terms of these contracts and responsibilities of each position are laid out in City Code. She said the evaluations are based on whether or not the employee meets those requirements. So the only two options for council are a “favorable” or an “unfavorable” review.
11.5% raises
Mayor Cal Sheehy explained that the 11.5% raises given to all three employees exactly match the council’s plans for all city employees this fiscal year and next fiscal year – since Havasu’s top three employees haven’t received a raise since their contracts were last renegotiated in 2021. Sheehy noted that the city’s tentative budget, which was approved by the council later that evening, includes a 5% “market stabilization” raise for all city employees. Any city employee eligible for a step increase would receive another 3.5% increase for a total of 8.5%. Last year the City Council approved a 3% “cost of living adjustment” for all of its employees bringing the two-year total raises up to 11.5%.
“It is just taking these three positions and ensuring that they get the same thing every other city staff member has received over the last two years,” Sheehy said. “So in actuality, these three positions are already behind because they didn’t receive what everybody else received last year.”
Councilmember David Lane said these raises are the final step in addressing city salaries that the council has been working towards for several years.
“We said several years ago that we were going to bring all of our employees up to fair market value – based on the comparable cities set out in city code,” Lane said. “We have done that with all the employees. The last three employees we have are these three employees.”
But Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she is against the raises for Knudson and Garry because she doesn’t feel that they are performance based.
“It is just checking the boxes and moving it forward,” Campbell said. “I also feel we did one of the largest debacles of all time, which was the water rate study. So for me, to give out raises and endless contracts at this point, when we are still going into a budget session where we haven’t even fixed the water rates yet so we have red lines through a bunch of infrastructure. Personally, I have absolutely no problem with the personnel. I just don’t like how this past year has been going – especially the water rate study. So it will be a no from me.”
But Campbell said she felt differently about Kalauli’s new contract because the City Magistrate will have a lot more work to do over the course of the two-year contract as the new courthouse opens and Kalauli attempts to expand Havasu’s problem solving courts beyond just the veteran’s treatment court.
“He has been tasked with a whole lot more work – including moving and setting up a whole house and getting it working for us,” Campbell said.
Lin said the 11.5% raises were part of the reason she voted against all three of the proposed contracts.
“One of the challenges that I have with these three contracts is really the 11.5% increase,” she said. “In our budget coming up it is 5% for the rest of our employees. But we also have part time employees who are receiving nothing.”
Lin said based on conversations she has had with Kimelton, it would cost the city an estimated $30,000 to give a similar percentage increase to part time employees, and she said she would prefer to do that.
“That is just one of the reasons that I can’t vote yes on these,” Lin said. “I just wanted to make that public.”
No expiration date
Sheehy said that the two year contracts that were previously used for the City Manager and City Attorney, and is still used for the City Magistrate, worked well. But he said practically all of the details – with the exception of pay – tend to stay the same every time the contract is renegotiated. Part of that is because the requirements of each position are laid out in city code, so the contract has to match that.
“It puts in a payment program similar to all other city employees, but there are still provisions in the contract if it needs to be terminated for any reason or if job expectations are not being met we would be able to address it,” Sheehy said. “But we are basically doing a formality every two years to redo the same pieces of paper.”
Sheehy also pointed out that this is the most common type of employment contract, and it is used for the city manager position in many other cities including Kingman and Bullhead City.
Lane said he would have also supported a perpetual contract with Kalauli – if the state court system didn’t require the two-year contracts.
But Campbell said she wasn’t a fan, and cited it as one of the reasons she voted against the City Manager and City Attorney contracts.
“I’m disappointed in an endless contract,” she said. “I like two year contracts. I use those for negotiation tools on a regular basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.