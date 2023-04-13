The primary focus of the Lake Havasu City Council’s budget work session on Thursday was the proposed Capital Improvement Plan, which budgets out money for major projects throughout the city over the next five fiscal years.
The proposed CIP lays out a total budget of $161.9 million in spending over the next five years, in addition to identifying funding sources for those projects. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that all of the projects identified are fully funded, except for many of the water and wastewater projects which the council is already in the process of addressing through the ongoing utility rate study.
The largest single source of funding that the CIP makes use of is grant funding, accounting for about $62.9 million of the funding in the proposed CIP. The CIP also budgeted a total of $12.5 million from the city’s general fund throughout the next five years. That money comes from the construction sales taxes the city receives each year, which serves as the dedicated funding source for the CIP.
Although the CIP represents a list of the city’s top priorities and lays out a plan to pay for it, none of the projects will actually move forward without further review by the City Council and city staff.
Of the projects in the CIP for this fiscal year, Public Works Director Greg Froslie said some have been completed and others are in various stages of design or construction. But some had to be scuttled before getting off the ground due to higher-than-expected costs across the board.
“Early on, we also had to make a decision to not start certain projects because unfortunately we have been seeing bids coming in approximately 25% over our budget, across the board,” Froslie said.
Many of the projects proposed in the CIP for Fiscal Year 2023-24 – which kicks off on July 1 – are continuations of projects that are already in progress. Those “carryforward” projects include the runway replacement project at the airport, construction of the courthouse remodel project, finalizing the Aquatic Center HVAC project, and the Bridgewater Channel dredging project. But there are also several new projects that the city is planning to get off the ground next fiscal year.
Below are seven of Today’s News-Herald’s top takeaways from the proposed CIP and the discussion during the work session on Thursday:
Fire Station 7
The proposed CIP gets the ball rolling for a brand new fire station at the corner of Sloop Drive and McCulloch Boulevard with a budget of $450,000 for designs next year. The CIP budgeted a total of $6 million for the project, with the rest going toward construction in FY24-25.
Fire Station 7 has been in Havasu’s long range plans for quite some time, but the need for another station was underscored through an analysis of response times in that area of town in the recently completed fire study.
Moses called the project a “huge priority” and said he wants to make sure that the station gets built as planned.
Repairs to police station and jail
Lake Havasu City has known that its police station on the city hall campus is in need of significant repairs for the last few years, after a facility needs assessment was completed for the property. Some of the needs identified in that study include the HVAC systems, plumbing, flooring, the roof, and multiple improvements in the jail.
“If you remember, we got a grant for $1.7 million to do what is now approximately a $5 million project,” Froslie said, referring to congressionally directed spending that was steered to Havasu for the project last year..
Designs for the work needed are currently underway, and Froslie said they are expected to be finished by May. That will allow the actual work to be accomplished over the next two fiscal years with a total of $5,397,875 budgeted. The CIP budgets $2,675,000 for the police station and jail improvements in FY23-24.
The CIP also budgets an additional $752,000 for a project to expand the rear parking lot of the police station. Froslie said the project is in response to the police department’s need for additional secured storage space for evidence.
City streets
Road work is once again a major focus for Havasu in the proposed CIP with a total of $29.1 million budgeted throughout the next five years. Next year could be a particularly big year for road work in the city with a total of $10 million set aside in the CIP in FY23-24 alone.
The CIP includes $6,143,500 next year for the City Core Paving project that will revamp roads that are in disrepair in the downtown area. There is also $2 million for the pavement replacement program, $865,025 to get started on the London Bridge Road & Mesquite Paving Project, $820,620 next year for the Lake Havasu Avenue & S. Palo Verde Blvd. pavement rehabilitation project, and $160,600 for the Lake Havasu Avenue Paving Project.
“Those are all part of that $10 million paving program that we put together,” Froslie said. “However, it looks like we may be successful with a House transportation bill. So we could possibly get those streets paved with state funding, which of course frees up that $10 million for us to do more street paving. So we are finalizing a list to continue with all the wonderful paving that is happening around town.”
If the state legislature elects to fund these projects, Moses said he wants to make sure that the city finds other streets to repair with the $10 million the city budgeted.
“I hear it every single day from all of our citizens – we want a better road system,” Moses said.
Repave the Island trail
The CIP budgets $1 million to repave the Island Trail in FY23-24. Froslie told the council that the city is frequently filling cracks in the pavement and doing other repairs on that trail.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell suggested that the city look into the possibility of converting that trail from asphalt into concrete.
“I’m not a fan of asphalt,” Campbell said. “Yes, I sell it. I’m not a fan of it.”
Campbell said concrete is much more durable than asphalt, and would allow the city to do the project once without the need for constant touch up work that asphalt requires.
“I would love to know what that would cost to just replace it with concrete, set it, and forget about it,” she said. “As the Island continues to grow and infrastructure continues it would be great for safety as well because those big cracks are dangerous to our pedestrians.”
Froslie said if the project is approved, the city can request bids for both asphalt and concrete for the trail. The council would be able to make the decision at that time, and will be able to see the exact difference in cost between the two surfaces.
Water and wastewater
Much of the discussion about the CIP centered around the projected shortfalls in both the water and wastewater funds. Both funds are generated through rates paid by users, and both are currently projected to be deep into the red within the next five years without additional revenue.
The City Council has already started the process to revise the rates to produce enough revenue needed to operate, maintain, and properly invest in both water and wastewater moving forward. But Olsen explained that in this presentation, the revenues are based on the revenue generated by the current rates.
Using that as a baseline, Olsen said the city’s utilities don’t have enough money for the projects that are needed.
“For the current year, and the next five years, with no rate increase each year the funds have a net loss,” Olsen told the council. “So the expenditures are exceeding the revenues for the next five years, with no rate increase.”
Olsen said the CIP lists a total of $23.8 million projects that are “on hold” – meaning that the project would have to be delayed indefinitely if additional revenue is not found. She said another $18.5 million in projects were “unfunded” and removed from the CIP altogether.
For wastewater, there are $21.6 million “on hold” projects with another $17.8 million unfunded.
Froslie said the “unfunded” projects are the result of requests to trim the budget requests for water and wastewater over the last several years. But he said the “on hold” projects are not necessarily things that Havasu can afford to wait on.
“All of these projects are very important,” Froslie said. “I’m looking at the vadose well project which could be placed on hold at $3.6 million. Vadose wells are our permitted disposal method for the North Regional Plant and if we can’t continue to design and construct vadose wells out there we could be in violation of our permit with the state.”
Olsen said there are also some concerns that the city could struggle to meet its required bond service debt coverage ratio this fiscal year. She said the city will be able to pay the debt, but a failure to cover the debt coverage ratio as required could ultimately affect Havasu’s credit rating and impact its ability to issue bonds in the future.
Each councilmember who spoke recognized the need to increase the funding available for both water and wastewater, and all of the councilmembers expressed confidence that the council will fix the funding shortfalls through the on-going utility rate study. That study includes both water and sewer rates.
Water conservation & reuse project at Cypress Park
The CIP includes $250,000 for a water conservation and reuse project at Cypress Park that would convert the irrigation of the park – which includes several grass soccer fields – from potable water to treated wastewater called effluent.
The quarter million budgeted for next year would pay for the designs needed for the project. The CIP budgets a total of $2.7 million throughout the five year CIP, with another $2.45 million set asidefor construction in FY24-25.
Froslie said the CIP budgets for the project with grant money that the city is seeking. But he said the city may want to consider the project even if the grant application is not successful.
“We have some effluent disposal issues that we battle every single year,” Froslie said. “This would really help with that.”
Councilmember Cameron Moses said he “absolutely loves” the plan to switch to reclaimed water at Cypress Park.
“I love that we found that opportunity, and I would love to find more – as many as we can,” he said.
This project is one of the wastewater projects listed as “on hold” in the proposed CIP – pending revision of the sewer rates.
City fuel facilities
The proposed CIP also budgets for a couple fuel facilities that would be available for city vehicles only.
One of the facilities would be located on Inlet Drive between the police station and Fire Station 1 on the city hall campus. The other would be at the public works yard on London Bridge Road.
Froslie said the city is able to save about 60 cents per gallon by purchasing fuel in bulk.
The CIP budgets $2,658,900 for the fuel facility at city hall, and $1,075,700 for the one in the public works yard. Froslie said the difference in projected cost is due to the amount of grading and site prep that would be needed at city hall.
“There is a lot of grade differential on that property,” Froslie said. “These are simply budget numbers. What staff is looking at right now is doing some of that grading, hauling out the dirt, and flattening it in house with our own public works crews to get that construction amount down, hopefully.”
Froslie said that the project would cost about $300,000 to design, and that contract will likely be coming before the council at one of its next couple meetings.
Councilmembers Campbell and Lin both said they have some concerns about the project, and want to make sure that the money works out before pushing forward.
Froslie said he is still working on calculating the return on investment. He said the city tracks the amount of money it spends on fuel down to the penny, but it has been more difficult to track down the number of gallons purchased. Froslie said he is going through receipts and working on getting estimates for the number of gallons used to get a better idea about the potential savings.
“We are dialing in to get that rate of return. If it doesn’t pan out, then I won’t bring that design contract to council,” he said.
