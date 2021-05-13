The Lake Havasu Unified School District’s teacher of the year, Christina Musselman, went into the 2020-21 school looking at it as a challenge to conquer.
“Honestly I am one of those teachers that feels like I need a challenge every so often,” said Musselman, a first-grade teacher at Starline Elementary School. “I love what I do but I just need that challenge for myself to keep myself learning so this was the perfect year for that.”
The challenge started even before the new school year began with Musselman having to record lessons for her students after school shut down in March 2020. Then over the summer Musselman was a part of the taskforce that looked at how LHUSD would make the return to school.
When classes returned they were still virtual and while it might be easier for high school students to function with online learning, it is a bit of a different story with first grades. Musselman was able to find a solution however.”
“What I did is I did one on ones with every single child every week so they would have a 15 minute slot that was completely alone,” Musselman said. “…So I feel like when we started hybrid I knew every one of them pretty much. It was a neat experience.”
Musselman has been with the district since 2004 when she was a student teacher with Oro Grande Classical Academy. In 2018, she made the switch to Starline Elementary where she currently teaches first grade, her preferred age group of students.
“I just love that they have a passion to learn and that they have an innocence about them that they don’t know we are working hard and they think we are just having fun,” Musselman said. “This group just loves to learn.”
Gail Kulp: Sub Coordinator
During all the craziness and uncertainty that happened in academia during 2020, no support role was more crucial than Gail Kulp’s role as substitute coordinator.
Kulp has been LHUSD’s sub coordinator since 2016 and as part of her role Kulp is in constant communication with the eight schools to help them cover any teacher absences.
During a year with a global health pandemic that required quarantining even when just exposed, Kulp’s job got a lot busier and stressful.
“I found it a challenge and I took it to heart,” Kulp explained. “It was my heart that was pounding every day. I would come in one day and I would have ten teachers that I couldn’t fill. Every night I was on the phone with each and every principal trying to figure out how we are going to handle it.”
Kulp is grateful that she was able to go through this challenging year with some experience under her belt.
“I knew that it would be a good job for me because I had been a substitute before so I know what it is like,” Kulp said. “I think it made a difference having a sub in the role because I actually have experience working the position.”
This school year was a lot of work and worry for Kulp but winning the Staff member of the year award makes her feel like it was all worth it.
“Even though it is just doing my job it does make it feel that you are appreciated in what you do,” Kulp said. “I never dreamed, I never thought about being employee of the year…It is nice to be appreciated and nice to be noticed.
