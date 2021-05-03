As part of their celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is recognizing a group of district teachers.
At their governing board meeting tonight, the LHUSD school board will take some time to recognize the site teachers of the year, the rookie teacher of the year and name the LHUSD Teacher of the year.
Along with honoring those teachers the Board will take a moment to say farewell to the staff that will be retiring from the district at the end of the school year.
Other than recognizing LHUSD staff, the board will also be voting on the approval of the 2020-21 student handbook and the 2020-21 revised budget.
The meeting will be held at the High school performing arts center starting at 6 p.m.
