Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday to a Topock home after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident. According to deputies, the victim had an order or protection against Topock resident Anthony J. Sintic, 59, who was at the time incarcerated at Mohave County Jail. Sintic allegedly called the victim from the facility, who shouted profanities at her until she hung up the phone.
Detectives later allegedly learned that phone records from the jail showed an outgoing call to the victim. Sintic was charged with felony counts of aggravated harassment and aggravated domestic violence.
