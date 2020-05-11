A woman is in custody this week on charges of second-degree murder after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at her home to find a man in her driveway, the victim of multiple gunshot wounds.
According to the report, 48-year-old Jennifer D. Priole contacted authorities Sunday to report domestic violence at her residence. Priole allegedly told deputies she and the victim had been arguing that evening, which turned into a physical fight with the victim.
Deputies, however, say Priole suffered no marks or injuries to corroborate her report of such a fight occurring. Deputies located video cameras surrounding her residence, and reviewed surveillance footage of the incident.
Allegedly unable to verify Priole’s statement, deputies arrested her at the scene and transported her to Mohave County Jail without incident.
As of Monday afternoon, Priole remained in custody at the jail without bond.
