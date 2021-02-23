A legislative bill that would have allowed local communities to form tourism marketing authorities through higher hotel fees failed in the Arizona House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Representatives voted 32-28 against the bill. The vote included a split by the Mohave County delegation. State Rep. Leo Biasiucci voted against the bill while Regina Cobb voted for it.
The bill had the support of Go Lake Havasu, the marketing contractor for Lake Havasu City.
Critics of the bill, such as the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, said it would have allowed a majority of local businesses to compel the minority into association.
“HB2161 is a clear violation of the First Amendment freedoms of association and speech,” said Arizona Free Enterprise Club Vice President Aimee Yentes, who testified against the bill in January. “These constitutional protections are meant to protect the one from the many. Even if 99% of businesses in an industry wish to form an association, they should not be allowed to compel the other 1%.”
