As boating season motors on, another holiday weekend anticipated to pack the water and streets with fresh faces is just around the corner.
Last year, Lake Havasu City saw an increase in the number of Fourth of July weekend visitors over 2019, GoLakeHavasu CEO Terence Concannon said — “no doubt due to Arizona reopening from the pandemic lockdown and our California visitors desire to enjoy the great outdoors after being cooped up for months.”
This year, he expects visitor numbers to rival those seen in 2020, with a vast majority of visitors hailing from southern California.
“But we’ll also get our share of families, couples, boaters and vacationers from Arizona and southern Nevada,” Concannon said. “A town full of happy people celebrating our nation’s independence is part of the fun of a holiday weekend.”
Their main interest is the water — as expected — but they’ll also settle in for the annual fireworks display over Thompson Bay, drive around the desert and enjoy eating out, Concannon said.
More visitors means more boaters — and more traffic approaching local launch ramps.
Lake Havasu State Park is one of them. Sometimes, busy holidays prompt lane closures to help direct the flow of traffic, but that won’t be the case this weekend — yet.
“The intersection of Industrial Boulevard and London Bridge Road will continue to operate with the fixed stop signs in place and with traffic diversion,” Lake Havasu Police Det. Chris Angus said. “However, if traffic congestion becomes a problem, we will monitor and intervene as needed.”
Site Six is another popular launching spot. To ease traffic issues there, a four-way stop sign will be added to the entrance, where it meets Beachcomber Boulevard.
A three-way stop sign will also be added on the Island at Beachcomber and McCulloch Boulevards.
Lodging options are also becoming limited as the holiday approaches. As of Wednesday afternoon, no rooms are available for this upcoming Friday through Monday at Knights Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Island Suites, Heat Hotel, Havasu Springs Resort, Havasu Dunes Resort, Travelodge, Rodeway Inn & Suites, Motel 6, Super 8 or The Nautical Beachfront Resort, according to GoLakeHavasu.com
However, visitors and staycationers alike can still snag beds at Days Inn for an average of $286 per night, Hampton Inn for $372, London Bridge Resort for $464, and Quality Inn & Suites for $260.
