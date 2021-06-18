The majority of Lake Havasu City’s summer visitors come from Southern California, and lockdowns to the west helped fuel an usually busy summer in 2020. California officially reopened on Tuesday, but local tourism professionals say they expect this summer to be just as busy as last — even as many visitors will have more options within their home state.
Go Lake Havasu President Terence Concannon said California and Las Vegas opening up will likely slow down the city’s tourism numbers some, but he predicted that the main things that attract people to Havasu will keep tourists coming not only this summer but throughout next fiscal year, starting on July 1, as well.
“What we have here in Lake Havasu is so unique, with the lake and the outdoor scenery and adventure that we have available around us, I don’t think (California reopening) is going to have any significant negative effect on our tourism economy,” Concannon said. “I think the people have come to rely on Lake Havasu during the pandemic as a place to come and enjoy themselves safely – and I don’t think that is going to change significantly as California reopens.”
In fact, it’s already getting difficult to find an available room in Havasu this summer.
London Bridge Resort Assistant General Manager Kristina Gallo said the resort is booked solid for the rest of June, while every single weekend and many weekdays in July are also booked up. Rachel Atkinson said Destination Havasu is already about 85 to 90 percent booked through the end of August, and has heard similar figures from other vacation rental management companies in town.
Atkinson said most people booking short term rentals this summer will be traveling from the west.
“We don’t have a lot of other area codes and zip codes booking,” she said. “Looking at the bookings that are coming in, everything is Southern California. Their beaches are not 100 percent back open yet. I think a lot of people are just tired. They want desperately to get back to some form of normalcy, and I think our town does that for them.”
Atkinson said before the pandemic, generally vacation rentals would have been about 50 to 60 percent booked for the summer at this point.
“Until we hit the pandemic last year we really hadn’t seen people book so far out,” she said. “Honestly, I think one of the reasons people booked so far in advance last year and this year is supply and demand. I don’t think they necessarily set out to travel the weekend of Aug. 12, they maybe tried to book something a little sooner and realized there is nothing available.”
Concannon said another thing working in Lake Havasu City’s favor is the general increase in travel expected nationwide as restrictions are lifted.
“I think as the pandemic is in our rearview mirror and people don’t think about it as much I think they are going to feel less inhibited about traveling and I think we are already seeing that,” Concannon said. “So in terms of our tourism numbers and visitorship I think this summer will be close to, if not as strong as last summer. Then we will probably see our normal dying down of revenue numbers as we move into fall.”
