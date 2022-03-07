Go Lake Havasu President Terence Concannon will visit the Lake City Council during its meeting today to give the annual update from the tourism bureau.
The presentation will review record revenue received by the city through the tourism-related bed tax and the restaurant and bar tax, as Havasu experienced a surge in visitors to the city throughout the pandemic. Together, those taxes generated a little more than $4 million in 2021 which is a greater-than 20% increase over the previous year’s collections.
The presentation will also review various events throughout Havasu last year, which was highlighted by the London Bridge’s month-long 50th anniversary celebration in October.
Concannon is also expected to detail Go Lake Havasu’s media efforts, marketing campaigns, and programs over the past year.
Monitoring wells at the landfill
The council will consider updating its agreement with Republic Services that was last updated July 1, 2019. Republic Services has been notified by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality that groundwater monitoring wells will be required in order for the department to approve a recent vertical expansion permit that will allow more space to store waste at the landfill.
According to the staff report, ADEQ approved a no-migration demonstration for the landfill in Havasu in 1997 that suspended groundwater monitoring requirements. But in recent years the department has stopped approving such demonstrations when permits have been amended. So now that Republic Services is seeking a vertical expansion permit, it has prepared a groundwater monitoring plan as well.
The report says that because monitoring wells were not required when Havasu and Republic Services entered into the solid waste facilities operation agreement in 2019, monitoring wells are not addressed in much detail in the existing agreement – other than specifying that the contractor (Republic Services) would be responsible for any groundwater monitoring activities and expenses, should they be required.
Now that monitoring wells are expected to be installed, city staff is recommending that the agreement be updated with several new stipulations which would include granting the city access to reports and would lay out the abandonment process for the wells if and when that becomes necessary.
Water treatment plant
Councilmembers will consider an engineering master professional services agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group to design the city’s project to replace the programmable logic controller for the water treatment plant. The programmable logic controller serves as the “heart” of the water treatment plant, according to city staff, and the existing PLC is at the end of its life.
The agreement would pay the Tempe-based firm hourly rates for their work – not to exceed $78,823.
According to the timeline provided in the scope of work, the project would kick off in April with preliminary engineering and designs completed by the end of May, 90% design documents by the end of August, and final construction documents ready by September.
Ground lease with Paradise Auto & Truck Center
As part of the consent agenda, councilmembers will consider extending a ground lease with Martin & Cody Swanty Enterprises to allow Paradise Auto & Truck Center to continue to use an adjacent city-owned property to display vehicles. The parcel, located at 1001 N. Lake Havasu Avenue near N. Kiowa Avenue, is a 4,500 square foot 25’x180’ planter strip.
The current rent for use of the parcel is $187.50 per month, which is adjusted based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index each year on July 1.
Liquor license for Papa Leone’s
The council will give a recommendation on an application by Nicholas Louis Defelice III for a beer and wine liquor license for Papa Leone’s Pizza in the English Village. The council’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control, which will make the final decision on the application.
