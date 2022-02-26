The first day of spring is still a month away, but university students throughout the southwest are already making plans to travel this semester. And in Lake Havasu City, the hospitality industry is making its own plans to welcome those students back.
With year-round sunshine, warm weather, miles of beaches and plenty of opportunities for adventure, Havasu has long become one of the Southwest’s most popular spring break destinations. That wasn’t the case last year, however, most universities throughout the U.S. canceled their respective spring break holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with positive coronavirus cases in decline and vaccinations widely available spring break has returned – and Havasu’s hospitality industry is preparing for their arrival.
According to GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon, the pandemic created a demographic shift within Havasu’s hospitality industry. Many university students, who once represented a major source of revenue throughout the months of March and April, were unable to travel; and local hotels instead catered to greater numbers of families and holiday travelers.
Now, Concannon says tourism officials are expecting a mix of college-age revelers and families in Havasu throughout early spring.
“The Nautical Beachfront Resort and the London Bridge Resort say they’re trending higher than in the past two years, and they’re seeing a good mix of reservations by students and families,” Concannon said.
According to Concannon, the return of spring break meant that GoLakeHavasu has again shifted its marketing strategies for March and April, once more focusing on university-driven spring break tourism.
“GoLakeHavasu will restart its spring break task force, and find out what the community’s expectations are,” Concannon said. “When it looked like more hotels wanted university students, we pulled a lot of our family advertising for the moment. In June or July, we’ll get a feel for how businesses in the community feel about spring break, and we’ll hopefully keep spring break moving forward in future years.”
At the London Bridge Resort, Director of Resort Services Matt Brewster says those demographics are expected to alternate this spring, with more university students expected throughout March, while family travelers are expected to stay at the resort in April.
“A lot of people are booking in advance,” Brewster said. “There are a lot of people who will be traveling to Havasu this spring … we’re expecting a few last-minute bookings as well, but it doesn’t look like there will be much available for last-minute reservations.”
While the Nautical has famously hosted spring break festivities on the Island, this year courtesy of spring break promoting agency Pollen, the London Bridge Resort has long directed activities for university students along the Bridgewater Channel.
“We’re looking forward to our spring break visitors coming to have drinks and enjoy our poolside,” Brewster said. “We didn’t market last year due to the pandemic, but there has been a lot of interest. The kids have historically been really good for us. They spend money, they have a good time, and we have a good time having them here.”
According to Brewster, much of that interest has come from the Midwest. Havasu was once popular with visitors from South Dakota, Michigan and Chicago, according to Brewster. And although that interest waned during the pandemic, it has now returned in abundance.
“We’re very excited about this year, compared to the last couple of years,” Brewster said. “We’re optimistic, but cautious. We’re moving forward, and it’s looking to be a good year.”
(5) comments
That'll give geezers something else to gripe about besides Trump. Some will even blame college students coming here on him.
Just can't wait for this year's drunken brawl. Add that to the traffic, and short term rentals...chaos and debauchery.
There is a tradeoff for having money spent in LHC?
You don't live in LHC so why is this any of your concern? I don't either and I hope everyone has a great time, even MOTR.
Just lighten up, take some walks through the channel and enjoy the scenery. Something for everyone!
