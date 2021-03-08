A bill that would create a way for local hotels and motels to assess themselves a fee on each room booked for tourism marketing purposes was reconsidered and passed by the Arizona House of Representatives on Wednesday, about a week after they had turned it down.
The bill, H.B. 2161, was defeated by a vote of 32-28 on the House floor on Feb. 23. But Rep. Justin Wilmeth’s, R-District 15, motion to reconsider was successful. When the bill came back up for a vote on Wednesday it passed 38-20.
Go Lake Havasu and Lake Havasu City have both said they support the bill. District 5’s local delegation has been split, however.
Rep. Regina Cobb, R-District 5, is a co-sponsor of the bill and voted to support it both times it came up for a vote. Meanwhile, Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-District 5, voted against the bill both times.
The bill would allow hotel and motel owners within a specific geographic area with a population under 2 million to create a tourism marketing authority with a petition signed by at least 67% of the owners. It would be able to levy a fee up to $5 per room per night with that money going to a “tourism promotion organization” for marketing purposes.
Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-District 15, who is the primary sponsor of the bill, put out a joint statement after the bill passed with Rep. David Cook, R-District 8, arguing the bill is needed in order to help the state compete to bring back tourists and jumpstart the economy following the covid-19 pandemic.
“Action is needed to help foster a swift and strong recovery for out tourism industry,” Kaiser and Cook said. “HB2161 creates a way for the industry to work together using private sector expertise and public sector systems to effectively market local communities to the world. This is the tool that supports all communities in Arizona and gets people back to work.”
Critics of the bill, such as the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, argue that it would allow 67% of owners to compel the other 33% to join their association. Aimee Yentes, the club’s vice president, called it “a clear violation of the First Amendment,” in a press release following the initial vote on Feb. 23.
Yentes also argues that the bill improperly allows the government to delegate its taxing authority.
“HB2161 passed out of the House this week with a majority of Democrat votes and 2/3 of the Republican caucus opposing the bill,” Yentes told Today’s News-Herald by email on Friday. “The proponents of this bill have failed to convince Republicans that the tourism industry can tax themselves into prosperity while disregarding the hefty bed taxes already assessed at a local level. We believe Senate Republican leadership will hold the line on advancing such ill-conceived legislation.”
An identical bill – SB 1101 – has already been introduced in the State Senate by Sen. Tyler Pace, R-District 25. It has already passed through the Senate Commerce Committee on an 8-1 vote, and is awaiting a vote on the senate floor.
