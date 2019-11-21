Vortex expert Pete A. Sanders, Jr. will be in Lake Havasu City today to lead a free lecture about the area’s nine vortex energy centers at The Book Exchange, 2029 N. McCulloch Blvd., 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Sanders is a scientist trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a leading expert on Sedona’s famous vortex meditation sites. He is the author of “You Are Psychic,” (Simon Shuster Trade, 1989).
Besides his discussion on Friday evening, Sanders is visiting the city through the weekend to identify additional vortex sites and to speak with tourism executives about the possible healing powers of vortices and Lake Havasu itself.
This attention to Havasu’s vortices launches a new direction for local tourism officials.
They hope to attract tourists who seek vortex sites because believers think these spots have special significance.
It is said that a vortex site is where the earth’s energy is supposedly increased, leading to self-awareness and various kinds of healing.
According to a release from GoLakeHavasu, the city’s tourism bureau, a report by the Global Wellness Institute found that international wellness tourists spend about 53% more and domestic wellness tourists spend 178% more than the average tourist.
The vortex angle is a good fit for Havasu because the city already promotes itself as a destination for both recreation and relaxation, according to Terence Concannon, president/CEO of GoLakeHavasu.
Further, the press release stated that Sanders will suggest how Lake Havasu City can increase visitation by promoting the lake for renewal, relaxation and inspiration, the many wellness-enhancing benefits of water, meditation spots around the lake, and how the lake can be used sustainably as a “natural flotation tank” to achieve total peace of mind and more.
“A vortex map and brochure, currently under development, will promote guided and self-guided vortex tours,” Concannon says. “In cities like Sedona, vortex sites provide for sustainable expansion of tourism and economic development. We hope to demonstrate that Lake Havasu City has the resources to develop an effective vortex site program of its own, with the potential of creating new markets to drive additional tourism dollars.”
What is a vortex?
Sanders describes vortices as sources of advanced linear energy flow. “That energy is neither electric nor magnetic. What’s happening in the vortexes are energy flows that exist in dimensions deeper than electricity and magnetism. This may sound mystical, but actually it’s based on the latest science,” he said.
Nine vortex energy sites have been identified in and around Lake Havasu City. They are considered by many to be light, nurturing centers for self-discovery and awareness. Locations include Angel Mountain, Foot Hills, the Crazy Horse area, Pittsburg Mine, Beachcomber, Body Beach, Yonder Park, SARA Park, and Standard Wash. During his visit, Sanders hopes to identify further vortices, looking closely at Castle Rock at the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, and the recreational areas around Parker Dam.
For avid hikers and rock climbers, both Cupcake Mountain and Balance Rock are potential sites as well.
