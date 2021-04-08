The Parker Town Council has rescinded its declaration of March 20, 2020 of a local emergency to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement issued following the Tuesday council meeting, the Town said all facilities like the library, the senior center and the parks, will be back to normal operations as soon as possible.
This action only applies within the limits of the Town of Parker. The Colorado River Indian Tribes’ Safer at Home resolution is still in effect on Tribal lands outside the town limits. This resolution mandates face masks in all public areas and limits on the size of gatherings.
While the Town of Parker had encouraged people to wear masks, it was never mandated within the town limits.
According to the text of the proclamation ending the emergency, the decision to end the emergency was a direct result of Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order of March 25 lifting many of the state’s coronavirus mitigation regulations. These included local mandates for face masks.
Another factor in the decision to end the emergency was the Arizona Department of Health Services reporting more than 30 percent of all La Paz County residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
When discussing ending the emergency at the April 6 council meeting, council members asked the heads of town facilities how much they wanted to reopen. Senior Center Director Darla Tilley said they wanted to reopen for congregate meals, as well as having meals “to go.” Library Director Tracy McConnell said she wanted to have patrons back in the library.
“We’d like to have people back inside,” she said.
By the following day, April 7, the library had reopened to the public.
“We are OPEN!” McConnell said on the library’s Facebook page. “What better way to celebrate National Library Week than stopping by to say hi, check out the updates to the inside of the library, and browse our new books! Appointments are still required for computer access. Hope to see you soon!”
Despite the end of the emergency, the Town’s statement said they encourage and recommend the use of face masks, social distancing and other measure approved by local, state and federal agencies for mitigating the spread of the virus and for protecting one’s self from the virus.
As of April 8, there had been 2,448 coronavirus cases in La Paz County and 78 coronavirus-related deaths. There had been no new cases reported to the county health department in a week.
“We thank all of our community members for doing this part in limiting the spread of COVID-19 over the past year,” the Town’s statement read. “If you should have any questions, please feel free to contact us at any time.”
The phone number for Town Hall is 928-669-9265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.