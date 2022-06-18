Hazardous waste collection events have grown more popular in Kingman and Bullhead City, and have long prevented toxic waste from entering Mohave County landfills. But as the program becomes more popular, costs have increased as well.
Now the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on how it will meet the rising cost of toxic household waste in two of the county’s largest municipalities.
According to Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, hazardous waste collection events are held twice per year in Kingman and Bullhead City. The programs are now popular among county residents, creating an increase of hazardous waste being brought to collection sites. Now, Walsh has asked the board to allow a transfer of the department’s $25,000 hazardous waste contingency fund to cover unforeseen additional costs.
According to county records, that waste includes aerosols, propane canisters, fire extinguishers, cigarette lighters, flammable materials, oil-based paints, chlorinating pods, pesticides, corrosive liquids, batteries and dozens of other household items.
Since 2018, the county has operated its hazardous household waste disposal program – initially through Phoenix-based Stericycle Environmental Solutions Inc.
Stericycle was cited in a multi-million-dollar lawsuit in 2019 by the Washington Department of Ecology. The lawsuit followed accusations that Stericycle, which served the area of Tacoma, improperly stored its waste at an area warehouse. When the warehouse caught fire in 2018, accusations arose that the company’s waste was improperly handled, endangering employees as well as the surrounding community.
Stericycle ultimately settled the lawsuit for $2.2 million, and was later purchased by environmental firm Clean Earth. Last year, the company recycled more than 4.1 million tons of hazardous waste nationwide.
According to a May invoice from Clean Earth, household waste disposal cost county taxpayers about $37,500 last month.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the Development Services Department’s necessary budget allocation for the program at its next meeting Monday in Kingman. The item is on the board’s consent agenda, and may be approved without prior discussion by the county’s governing board.
