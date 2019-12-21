The joy of the Christmas spirit was in full effect Saturday morning.
The Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu and the Marines Corps League teamed together to distribute bags full of toys at a Toys 4 Tots distribution at the Shops at Lake Havasu.
“It’s for such a great cause and to be a part of this is special,” said Lora Pearce, the chair of the board of directors of the Kiwanis Club.
Over 750 children applied for the toy drive, all of whom are Lake Havasu residents.
The toys, which began being sorted before Thanksgiving, were sorted by age and sex throughout the space donated by the mall and designated by school.
“Whatever space has been available, the mall donates,” said Lisa Theophilius, the chairperson for Toys 4 Tots.
Havasu 95 Speedway made a generous donation of 130 bicycles, while Terrible Herbst presented the Kiwanis with a $12,000 check Thursday which will go toward the cause. PetSmart also donated the majority of the stuffed animals given away in the toy drive.
The leftover toys which are not given away do not go to waste. They are put in storage and used for future toy drives.
In addition to the Kiwanis Club and Marine Corps League, the Key Club of Lake Havasu High School was also on hand to assist with the bagging of toys.
The toy drive will continue Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at space C308 at the Shops at Lake Havasu.
