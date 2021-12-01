A new event is coming downtown next week that will merge two of Lake Havasu City’s favorite things – a party and raising money for a good cause.
The Janecek & Gedalje Group is partnering with the Firefighters Holiday Toy Drive to throw a Christmas party in Yard City at 2101 N. McCulloch Blvd. on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the goal of collecting enough toys, clothes and donations to provide 1,500 local children in need with a Christmas present.
The Christmas party will feature Santa himself, who will be available for photos with the kids. Yard City will also have an ornament decorating station set up, along with a cookie decorating station and a face painting station. The party will include a DJ and music along with beer from Mudshark, Greg Bird Pizza, and more.
Admission to Yard City will cost a new toy or piece of clothing to be given as a Christmas gift, or a $10 donation. Eric Gedalje said all of the money raised by the event and all the toys collected will be donated to the Firefighters Holiday Toy Drive.
