According to the Lake Havasu Unified School District, police were called last week when a Starline Elementary student brought a toy gun to school. Starline Principal Corey Triassi had a police officer come to the school to speak to the class and students about the incident.
More from site
A Lake Havasu City man, who identified himself as a racecar driver, was arrested …
A Lake Havasu City business owner accused of dozens of felony counts of theft and …
The next subdivision development in Havasu Foothills is getting ready to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.