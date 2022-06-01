The Lake Havasu City announced a traffic signal upgrade for the intersection of Lake Havasu Avenue and Smoketree Avenue. Work is scheduled to occur on Monday through Wednesday, subject to weather and other conditions. The work will require the intersection to be used as a 4-way stop. Drivers are being encouraged to find alternate routes or allow themselves extra travel time, and follow all construction signage.
