Arizona Department of Transportation crews will upgrade 20 traffic signals along State Route 95 in Lake Havasu City.
The agency says it plans to synchronize traffic signals to improve stops and delays along the highway. Traffic signal synchronization is a traffic engineering technique of matching green light times for a series of intersections to enable the maximum number of vehicles to pass through, according to ADOT. The agency says it will ensure a better flow of traffic and help minimize gas consumption and pollutants.
Crews will perform maintenance work on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work is not expected to impact traffic.
