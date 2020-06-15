A Lake Havasu City man was arrested during a traffic stop last month, after police allegedly found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle.
William Ward, 47, allegedly failed to use his left turn signal May 28, while rolling through a stop sign at the intersection of Avalon Avenue and North Kiowa Boulevard. According to the report, officers in an unmarked vehicle saw Ward and conducted the traffic stop.
Police say Ward’s driver’s license was suspended for a previous traffic violation, and Ward was shown to have a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Ward was taken into custody at the scene. Ward’s vehicle was towed from the scene, and an inventory check allegedly revealed bags of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana within.
According to police, the vehicle did not belong to Ward, and had been borrowed from a friend. Ward allegedly denied knowledge or ownership of the contraband inside. Officers contacted the vehicle’s owner, who allegedly denied loaning Ward his vehicle.
Ward has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
