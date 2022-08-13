A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested for alleged felony drug offenses after being pulled over in a traffic stop.

According to the police on July 30 at 10 p.m., a Lake Havasu City officer was on patrol in the area of State Route 95 and Industrial Boulevard when he witnessed a red Honda driving erratically down State Route 95. Police say they made contact with the driver, Leslie Talbert, and while speaking with her they allegedly noticed drug paraphernalia in the car.

