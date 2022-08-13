A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested for alleged felony drug offenses after being pulled over in a traffic stop.
According to the police on July 30 at 10 p.m., a Lake Havasu City officer was on patrol in the area of State Route 95 and Industrial Boulevard when he witnessed a red Honda driving erratically down State Route 95. Police say they made contact with the driver, Leslie Talbert, and while speaking with her they allegedly noticed drug paraphernalia in the car.
The report says police asked Talbert to exit the vehicle which she did. Talbert told police that she was a prior heroin user who had just relapsed, the report says, and that there is drug paraphernalia in the car. According to the police report a search of the vehicle turned up five tooter straws, five burned pieces of tin foil, two meth pipes, a small baggie with white crystal substance in it and two blue pills.
Talbert was transported to LHCPD jail where she was booked on felony charges for narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
