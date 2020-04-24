A Lake Havasu City woman was cited on charges of hit and run after her alleged involvement in an accident at Windsor Beach last week.
According to police, 41-year-old Noemi R. Medel was towing her boat in a trailer at the location, and her trailer struck another boat trailer at the scene.
Witnesses allegedly identified Medel, who asked for assistance when her trailer’s fender and tire became stuck at the scene. Once her vehicle was free, the report said, Medel allegedly said she would leave a note on the victim’s vehicle.
According to police, Medel drove away from the scene and did not return.
Officers used witness-provided photographs of Medel’s boat and trailer, and later found her at a London Bridge Road location. According to the police report, Medel allegedly said she planned to wait until after she left the lake to inform the victim of the accident. By the time she returned, she allegedly told police, the victim’s vehicle and trailer were already gone.
Medel was cited and released at the scene.
