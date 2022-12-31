A local Mohave County company is taking a new approach to recruiting employees.
Starting in the new year, Air Control Home Services is launching its own training academy that will take people with no experience in the trade through a nine month course and transform them into a qualified HVAC technician. Along with following a growing trend in the trades industry, Air Control President Amanda Zink says she hopes the new academy will help attract younger employees to the family owned company.
The academy, Zink says, will be located in Lake Havasu City at the company’s current headquarters on Kiowa Boulevard.
“We are not leaving our other buildings (on Kiowa), we are just expanding into this,” Zink said.
The new building is two stories, according to Zink, with the first floor being used for classroom learning and the second floor as a hands on learning facility that academy students will use in addition to employees who want to brush up on the latest developments in the craft.
The curriculum the academy will be following is designed by Nextstar, the “best practice company for the trades,” Zink says and will largely focus its time on hands-on training experiences.
“We are going to follow their program, but it will consist of one day (a week) being classroom training and then the other four days are going to be field training where students will have to demonstrate certain skills but also do ride alongs with experienced technicians.”
To get accepted into the academy, Zink says, applicants must provide a personal and professional letter of recommendation along with passing various background checks. Applicants have to keep up certain metrics like attendance while taking the course.
Zink said that while students are in the academy they will be paid an hourly wage for their time and Air Control also will pay a part of a trainee’s health insurance.
“You’re getting the on-the-job training, the classroom training and you are also getting a wage to do that,” Zink said.
At the end of the nine month course, Zink said that provided Air Control thinks they would be a “good match” with the company, students will come aboard as a service technician for at least a year.
The first class at the Air Control Training Academy will have four to six students and will just focus on training for HVAC service technicians. As the academy continues, Zink says Air Control hopes to expand the class size and offer other programs such as HVAC service installer and plumbing
“We are looking to do it yearly and hopefully build how many candidates we can take on,” Zink said.
According to Zink, it is a growing trend for companies in the trades industry to open their own academies as a way to grow the workforce.
“There are a number of them down in Phoenix and even the manufacturers like Trane in Phoenix have a program in its second year,” Zink said. “The first class had 18 graduates who all have jobs now.”
According to statistics from the U.S Department of Labor employment for HVAC and Heating mechanics and installers is projected to grow five percent from 2021 to 2031. The growth, the department says, can be attributed to more sophisticated climate control systems and the growing commercial and residential building construction industry.
The average age of Air Control’s current technicians is 50 to 55, Zink says, so the company is hopeful the academy will attract a younger generation.
“We are just not getting the younger generation in,” Zink said. “So we looked at it as a way to give back to the trades that have been so great to us but also the community to help put a program in place that can work in conjecture with MCC.”
Mohave Community College offers three HVAC certificate programs, and Zink says there are a handful of MCC graduates who work at Air Control. The difference between MCC and Air Control’s training, Zink says, is that Air Control is “taking (the education) one step further” by teaching candidates about social part of the profession.
“It is not just the technical training, it is also the customer interaction,” Zink explained. “What we are really finding is that yes we are a heating and plumbing business but we are really a people business.”
Still Zink says Air Control is not trying to take away from MCC’s trades program but rather trying to figure out how to best complement the community college’s program.
