TUCSON -- A federal judge will allow several children to sue on behalf of all transgender people born in Arizona to force the state to change the gender on their birth certificates.

In a new order, Judge James Soto said that the individuals who filed suit in 2020, all minors, want to permanently bar the Arizona Department of Health Services from enforcing a provision of state law that says the agency will not amend a birth certificate based solely on the person's claim argument they have "gender dysphoria'' and do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

I'm homely and have no friends. I want to change my gender and the world had better accept me! Ridiculous waste of time.

BW64
Rob Ryder

Wow SMFH!

