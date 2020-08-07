Two people in a Rotary Park pagoda after hours were arrested on drug charges on Wednesday, according to Lake Havasu City police.
Lake Havasu City police officers were on patrol in the area early Wednesday morning when they found James F. Haney, 46, and Cindy J. Alexander, 41, loading items into their vehicle. Rotary Park opens to the public at 8 a.m.
According to police, Haney and Alexander said they had just cooked food on a grill at the pagoda, and fell asleep after eating. They were traveling through Havasu and heading to Portland, Oregon, the report said.
Police say a pipe containing suspected marijuana residue was seen by officers on the dashboard of their vehicle. When asked for identification, Haney provided officers with a false name and personal information. According to the report, officers searched the vehicle and found another pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue. Officers also found a capped syringe and Haney’s identification card. Police say Haney was found to have a warrant for his arrest in Kingman on charges of failure to appear in court.
Haney was charged with felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, and one misdemeanor count of rendering a false report to law enforcement. Alexander was cited and released from the scene on one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
