A transient was arrested by Lake Havasu Police officers for an illegal camping warrant and was found to have meth on him.
According to the police report on May 29 at 11:03 p.m. two officers were on patrol when they recognized Mark Whitaker sitting outside the 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard. A records check on Whitaker confirmed that he had a warrant and officers arrested him at 11:07 p.m. A search of Whitaker revealed that he had a baggie with .6 grams of crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Whitaker was transported to LHCPD jail and charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
