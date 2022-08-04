A transient man was arrested for multiple alleged felonies after police pulled him over for a broken trailer light.
According to the police report on July 27 at 7:04 p.m., a Lake Havasu City police officer saw a white Ford F-150 pulling a trailer whose red lamps did not light up when the truck used its breaks on Industrial Boulevard. The report says the officer pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the driver who was identified as Dominic Bailey. Bailey told the officer he knew about the tail lights not working, police say, and that he did not know where the registration and insurance for the truck was and that his license was suspended.
The report says while speaking with Bailey, police noticed a bank card on the center console with a surname different from Bailey. Police say that Bailey told them he found the card when he was picking up scrap metal. According to the report the officer conducted a records check on the bank card, which turned up negative results. Police say they wrote Bailey a traffic citation and told him he was free to leave before asking if he would consent to a search of his truck.
Bailey gave officers permission to search the truck and according to the report officers found a black cylinder that contained several blue pills recognized by officers as drugs. A further search of the truck turned up a Social Security card with a different name, someone else’s pay stub, prescription medication for another person and a tooter straw, the report says. Bailey was placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD jail.
While attempting to interview Bailey back at the jail, the report says he showed signs of impairment and allegedly struggled to complete field sobriety tests. A search warrant was issued for Bailey’s blood and he was booked for felony drug offenses and misdemeanor theft and DUI charges.
