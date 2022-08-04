A transient man was arrested for multiple alleged felonies after police pulled him over for a broken trailer light.

According to the police report on July 27 at 7:04 p.m., a Lake Havasu City police officer saw a white Ford F-150 pulling a trailer whose red lamps did not light up when the truck used its breaks on Industrial Boulevard. The report says the officer pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the driver who was identified as Dominic Bailey. Bailey told the officer he knew about the tail lights not working, police say, and that he did not know where the registration and insurance for the truck was and that his license was suspended.

