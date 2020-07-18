A transient man was arrested last Friday on felony charges when officers learned that he was wanted in connection to an alleged golf cart theft that took place in June.
Police say Joshua A. Gniech, 36, was the primary suspect in the theft of the golf cart from a Lake Havasu Avenue business on June 4. According to the report, security footage from the incident allegedly showed Gniech entering the business’ lot before driving away in the $4,000 vehicle.
Witnesses allegedly recognized Gniech as the alleged thief on June 12, as Gniech was sitting in a Kiowa Avenue business. Officers arrived at the scene and questioned Gniech, who allegedly admitted to the theft. According to the report, Gniech admitted to officers that he intended to sell the golf cart, and may have left it in a transient camp on London Bridge Road.
At the time, officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
Gniech was arrested July 10 under a felony warrant out of Mohave Superior Court in reference to the charge of vehicle theft, when he was found at a London Bridge Road location. At the time of his arrest, Gniech allegedly admitted to possessing a syringe in his backpack.
Upon further testing, police say residue within the syringe was identified as methamphetamine.
As of Friday, Gniech remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
