Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Lake Havasu Avenue hotel last month after receiving reports of disorderly conduct. According to the police report, a guest at the hotel – identified as Henry M. Cardenas, 25 – was threatening an employee at the location.
Police say Cardenas assaulted two employees at the scene before officers arrived and took him into custody. According to the police report, Cardenas was confrontational with officers when asked for his name. Once he was placed inside a waiting police cruiser, the report says Cardenas struck his head violently against the partition within.
According to the report, Cardenas injured himself in the incident, and began to bleed from his forehead.
Cardenas was then brought to Lake Havasu City Jail, to be booked on charges of disorderly conduct. When detention officers allegedly attempted to escort him into the jail for processing, Cardenas allegedly spit blood in one corrections officer’s face.
Medical officials were called to the scene, who determined that Cardenas would require stitches to his forehead. Officers transported Cardenas to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Cardenas was transported to Kingman Jail, rather than Lake Havasu City Jail, due to the presence of increased medical resources at the Kingman facility.
Cardenas was additionally charged with one felony count of aggravated assault against an officer.
