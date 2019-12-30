A homeless man is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court for arraignment this week after he allegedly attacked officers who attempted to escort him out of a State Route 95 department store.
Officers were called to the store on Dec. 22 after receiving reports that Michael Bracy, 29, was bothering customers at the location. Store employees wanted Bracy removed from the property, and said that he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Officers found Bracy at the store’s northern entrance, and informed him that he would need to leave.
Bracy agreed to leave, the report said, and walked away before allegedly trying to enter the store again. Bracy appeared to be incoherent, the report said, and attempted to speak with several customers before officers repeated their commands for him to leave. When Bracy failed to do so, officers placed him under arrest.
According to police, Brace attempted to headbutt one of the officers at the scene, and kicked the officer several times as he was being taken into custody. Officers restrained Bracy, the report said, and forced him into a waiting police cruiser. Bracy was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without further incident, and has been charged with aggravated assault against an officer, disorderly conduct and third degree criminal trespassing.
As of Monday afternoon, Bracy remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Jan. 2 for his arraignment.
